Braves minor league affiliate teams host World Series watch parties

For those who cannot make it to Houston or the watch party at Truist Park, the Braves minor league teams are opening up their stadiums on Tuesday.

"…watch your favorite former Rome Braves play on the big screen at State Mutual Stadium," a tweet from the Rome Braves exclaimed Tuesday.

The stadium, which is located at 755 Braves Blvd NE in Rome, will open free to all Braves fans starting at 6:30 p.m.

"Your favorite ballpark fare will be available for purchase," the tweet continues.

The Rome Braves are an Advance-A Minor League Team affiliate of the Braves.

In Gwinnett County, a lucky 500 people will get to watch Braves starting at 7 p.m. at Coolray Field. Again, regular concessions will be open for those in attendance.

The stadium, located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville, will still have its clear bag policy in place.

The Gwinnett Stripers are the AAA Minor League Team affiliate of the Braves.

In Augusta, the Augusta Greenjackets, which is the A Minor League Team affiliate of the Braves, are watch parties. Those who wish to go need to RSVP.

No word on if the Mississippi Braves (AA) or the GCL Braves (GCL), who play at CoolToday Park, the Atlanta Braves new spring training facility, are holding watch parties.

