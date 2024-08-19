Braves lose 3B Austin Riley after breaking hand in LA

article

The injury-plagued Atlanta Braves suffered another significant blow on Monday, announcing that third baseman Austin Riley will miss the remainder of the regular season after breaking his right hand. The injury occurred when Riley was struck by a 97 mph fastball from Los Angeles Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz in the first inning of Atlanta's 3-1 victory on Sunday.

An MRI confirmed the fracture, and Riley is expected to miss six to eight weeks, sidelining him through the regular season and possibly into the playoffs, should the Braves secure a spot.

The Braves are clinging to a two-game lead over the New York Mets for the final National League wild-card position as they prepare to face the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies in a crucial three-game series starting Tuesday. Atlanta, which has won six consecutive division titles, now faces an uphill battle to extend that streak, trailing the Phillies by seven games.

This latest setback compounds an already challenging season for the Braves, who have seen several key players suffer significant injuries. NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. and pitching ace Spencer Strider have both been lost for the year, while second baseman Ozzie Albies, center fielder Michael Harris II, and catcher Sean Murphy have all missed substantial time.

Riley's injury is particularly damaging, as the slugger had contributed 19 home runs and 56 RBIs in 110 games this season. Earlier in the year, he was sidelined for two weeks with a strained muscle near his rib cage. Now, his absence leaves a significant void in Atlanta’s lineup with limited options to fill it, as the trade deadline has passed.

Luke Williams, who replaced Riley at third base on Sunday, has struggled offensively, going just 2-for-17 on the season. The Braves may consider shifting Whit Merrifield from second base to third, but he is currently filling in for the injured Albies. Top prospect Nacho Alvarez, who initially replaced Albies, was demoted to Triple-A Gwinnett after hitting just 3-for-30.

There was some positive news for the Braves, as the team announced that Reynaldo López will be activated from the injured list to start Tuesday’s series opener against the Phillies. López, who boasts a 7-4 record with a 2.06 ERA, has been out since July 28 with forearm inflammation. To make room for López, the Braves optioned reliever Jimmy Herget to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Braves are fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive. Riley’s absence adds another layer of difficulty to their quest for a seventh consecutive playoff appearance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report