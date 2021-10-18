Braves fans send team off to LA for NLCS

Hundreds of fans lined the sidewalks outside Truist Park Monday to wish the Braves well ahead of their trip to Los Angeles for the National League Championship Series.

The Braves lead the Dodgers 2-0 in the series and will play Game 3, Game 4 and Game 5, if needed, in L.A.

"The momentum's already on our side, [be]cause we've won the past two games," said Emily Barrow of Douglasville. "So, it just helps them, you know, know the city's behind them so they can keep the momentum going. It's going to be hard going and playing in L.A., but we only have to win two. So, we can do it."

The Braves hosted a send off party complete with a red carpet and a DJ to pump up the players and the fans alike.

Jordan and Katie Taylor brought their children, Chloe, 4, and Carter, 2, to join in the postseason excitement.

"We wanted to go [be]cause he talked about always having these memories with his dad growing up," Katie said of her husband, Jordan. "So, he had taken the day off and we just got in the car and came up."

The Taylors and many other fans believe this is the Braves' year.

"We're going to sweep it in L.A.," said Jordan Taylor.

"The Braves are about to break the Atlanta curse this year," said Kellen Blankenship.

Game 3 is scheduled for 5:08 pm Tuesday.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS