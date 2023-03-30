Braves face the Nationals opening day for Major League Baseball

article

It's opening day for Major League Baseball and the Atlanta Braves are starting their season on the road today against the Washington Nationals.

Opening day for MLB is always an exciting event for fans, players and teams alike. The day is usually filled with pregame festivities, including player introductions, ceremonial first pitches, special promotions and giveaways, and more.

Opening day is also significant because it's the only day of the year when all teams are playing at the same time.

The Braves and Nationals will face off 13 times throughout the season. The Braves beat the Nationals 14-5 last year.

WHO IS PITCHING?

Max Fried, who was acquired in a trade with the San Diego Padres in 2014, is expected to make his third consecutive opening day start for the Braves. Fried has won 3 straight Gold Gloves, becoming the first pitcher since Greg Maddux to do so.

Patrick Corbin got the nod for the Nationals.

HOW TO WATCH

First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. The game will be shown on the MLB Network and will be live streamed on fuboTV!

The Braves will then play the Cardinals on the road before coming home a week from today. Click here for home opener tickets. Click here for full schedule.

The Braves have won an MLB record 22 divisional titles, 18 National League pennants, and four World Series championships. They are currently one of the favorites to win the World Series again this year. They ranked second-best last season with 243 total home runs and a .443 slugging percentage.