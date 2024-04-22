11-year-old, 14 year old boys shot at SW Atlanta home

Two boys are recovering in the hospital after police say they were shot in a domestic incident at an Atlanta home on Sunday night.

Officials described the victims as being an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Omaha Road in southwest Atlanta. Police officers found one of the victims at the house. Officials say someone drove the other boy around the block to a nearby gas station for safety.

Paramedics rushed both of the boys to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. As of the last check, both boys are expected to survive their injuries.

Investigators say the boys did not shoot each other and called the shooting an isolated domestic incident.

FOX 5 cameras saw an adult male being led away in handcuffs at the scene. At this point, officials have called the unidentified man a person of interest in the investigation. His relationship with the victims hasn't been released.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.