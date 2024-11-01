Boy found wandering alone in Atlanta on Halloween, police say

article

Officers are asking for help identifying a child found wandering in Atlanta alone on Halloween night.

Officials tell FOX 5 a couple driving near Mt. Gilead Road and Briar Glen Lane at around 10:50 p.m. spotted the boy walking in the middle of the street.

Police described the boy as nonverbal and either 3 or 4 years old.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the child or his family to call 911, Crime Stoppers (404) 577-8477 or The Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit at (404) 546-4260.