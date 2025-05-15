National anthem contest now open for Peachtree Road Race

article

The Brief Submissions are now open for the Peachtree Road Race's "Oh Say Can You Sing" National Anthem Contest. The winner or winners will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America" at the Atlanta Fourth of July event. To qualify, entrants must be a Georgia resident and at least 15 years old.



Do you have a voice that brings everyone to their feet? The organizers of the AJC Peachtree Road Race are looking for someone to kick off the big Atlanta Fourth of July event, and you just might be the one.

Submissions for the "Oh Say Can You Sing" National Anthem Contest are now open.

What we know:

The competition is a community tradition that invites local performers to apply for the honor. The winner will also sing "God Bless America."

Last year's winner was the Four Fellas, a local barbershop quartet that delivered a powerful a capsella rendition of the song.

To qualify, entrants must be a Georgia resident and at least 15 years old. Applicants will submit a video recording of themselves performing "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Dior J. Portis opened the Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior last year. (Matthew Demarko/Atlanta Track Club)

A separate contest is also open for youth singers to perform before the Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior, which is held the morning before the big race. Applicants will need to be 10 to 14 years old.

What they're saying:

"The national anthem performance has become a defining tradition of the Peachtree experience," said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club and race director. "This contest not only gives local talent the opportunity to contribute to one of Atlanta’s most cherished events, but it also reinforces the sense of community and shared celebration that defines the Fourth of July in Running City USA."

What you can do:

If you think you have what it takes, you can enter the competition here.

Applications are open until May 30. The top five finalists will be announced on June 4 and the public will have the chance to vote for the singers through June 15.



