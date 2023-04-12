Boxing class at Buckhead retirement community brings Parkinson’s patients into the ring

Doctors working with an Atlanta senior living community are turning to the "Sweet Science" to help those residents affected by Parkinson's disease and other movement challenges.

Since December, Peachtree Hills Place — a continuing care retirement community in Buckhead — has offered a boxing-based fitness program for its residents, especially those living with Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other similar conditions.

The classes were organized in partnership with The Center For Movement Challenges, a Sandy Springs-based nonprofit with a mission to help those affected by movement challenges. The Center’s Boxing for Parkinson’s program was created back in 2013, and founders say it’s based on research that shows exercise — including non-contact boxing — is key to slowing disease progression and improving strength and balance.

So, why boxing? According to The Center For Movement Challenges website, boxing specifically focuses on key areas for those with movement challenges, including cognition, footwork, balance, flexibility, posture, and more. Regular classes are held weekly at Peachtree Hills Place, and although they are just for members, the community will host an open event on Tuesday, April 25 at 2 p.m. called Punching Parkinson’s with Peachtree Hills Place and The American Parkinson Disease Association. The event will include a free boxing class and information sessions, and will be held at The Terraces at Peachtree Hills Place at 229 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast. People can register for the class by emailing theterraces@peachtreehillsplace.com or calling (678) 619-5600.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we stopped by Peachtree Hills Place (for the second time; remember our visit to play croquet back in May 2022?) to learn more about the boxing class and to chat with participating members about their results. Click the video player in this article to check it out.