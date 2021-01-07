Bourdeaux, Warnock among Democrats calling for Trump's impeachment after U.S. Capitol riot

Georgia lawmakers continue to react to the riots that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Several democrats are now calling to impeach President Donald Trump, including newly elected Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux.

"He cannot be allowed to get away with this," said Bourdeaux, speaking about President Trump.

Georgia democrats said Wednesday's riots in Washington, D.C. lie directly at the feet of President Donald Trump.

"That is essentially egging on armed insurrection against the U.S. Government. There has to be some accountability for that, but also, that shows a lack of commitment to the peaceful transfer of power," said Bourdeaux.

Bourdeaux was among dozens of lawmakers forced to go into lockdown when rioters stormed the capitol.

"The mob on the floor of the Senate was a very tough thing to see," described Bourdeaux. "We allowed an armed mob to go onto the floor of the U.S. Senate."

Bourdeaux is now among several lawmakers calling for President Trump's impeachment. Bourdeaux believes the violent riots were incited by Trump, and he didn't do enough to get it under control.

"He egged them on knowing this. Telling them to go on and protest at the Capitol knowing what they intended," said Bourdeaux.

The riots came the same day Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock won the two open U.S. Senate seats in Georgia. Senator-elect Warnock was also shocked by what transpired on Capitol Hill.

"We can't lose sight of how we got there in the first place," said Warnock, "We saw yesterday by sitting U.S. Senators, a political stunt which ended up in human tragedy."

Warnock agreed that President Trump should be held accountable and that the action of impeachment should be left to the lawmakers who are currently in office to decide.

"People should be held accountable. The president was impeached a few months ago, but the Senate did not do its job," said Warnock.

