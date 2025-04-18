Bounty hunter killed in Stockbridge remembered as great friend, partner

The Brief Curtis Johnson, a 46-year-old bounty hunter, was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend a fugitive at a Stockbridge apartment complex. Johnson and the suspect, 30-year-old Edward Atkins, were both found dead, and police are seeking two other individuals seen in the area. A fellow bail recovery agent has launched a GoFundMe to support Johnson’s family, calling him a calm, loyal partner and a hero who saved lives on the job.



Friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of Curtis Johnson, a seasoned bounty hunter who was shot and killed Wednesday while reportedly trying to apprehend a fugitive at a Stockbridge apartment complex.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police: Bounty hunter, resident killed in Stockbridge double shooting

What we know:

Johnson, 46, was one of two men found dead at Southwinds Point Apartments around noon after residents reported hearing gunfire. When police arrived, they found one man deceased outside of an apartment and another inside a bedroom. Authorities later identified the victims as Johnson and 30-year-old Edward Atkins — the man Johnson had been attempting to locate.

What they're saying:

Daniel Dubee, a fellow bail recovery agent who worked with Johnson for over four years, said he’s devastated by the loss. "Even though I’m not blood, I feel the pain as if I’m part of their family," Dubee said.

Dubee described Johnson as calm, professional, and a trusted partner in a dangerous line of work. "He was the best partner I could ever ask for," he said. "Nothing upset him on the job. He never let his emotions get involved. He was always calm and level-headed."

Stockbridge police have confirmed that Atkins was the subject of Johnson’s recovery operation. Investigators are currently working to identify two other individuals who were reportedly in the area at the time of the shooting. So far, no suspects have been named.

"We just need answers," Dubee said. "Once the investigation is complete, hopefully it will bring closure to the family. We just want to know what happened — what went wrong."

Dubee also shared that Johnson had saved his life "countless times" during their years working together. "He’s a hero. He really is."

Dubee has set up a GoFundMe page to help Johnson’s family with funeral expenses. He says the support from the bail recovery and bonding communities has been overwhelming.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Stockbridge Police Department or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.