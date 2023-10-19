WATCH: Hearing for Soldiers of Christ, accused of killing woman from South Korea

WATCH BOND HEARING BELOW

A preliminary hearing is being held on Thursday afternoon for 6 of the 7 people charged in connection to the body found inside the trunk of a car parked in a Gwinnett County shopping center on Sept. 12.

Junyeoug Lee, Hyunji Lee, Juoonhyum Lee, Gawom Lee, Joonho Lee and Mihee Lee are expected to appear in court at 1:30 p.m.

The defendants, who are alleged members of a religious group named Soldiers of Christ, are accused of beating, starving and torturing a 33-year-old woman named Sehee Choi in the basement of a home on Stable Gate in unincorporated Lawrenceville until she died.

After her death, Eric Hyun left a car with her body inside the trunk in a parking lot near Pleasant Hill Road and Interstate 85. He was then admitted to a hospital with injuries, which he later claimed he received from the other defendants. The body was discovered when Hyun asked his adoptive father to retrieve an item from the car and the family member called police.

Police say that the victim traveled to Georgia from South Korea to join the religious group. It is believed that she was imprisoned in the basement in the frist week of August. The body found in the trunk only weighed 70 pounds.

After Cho's death, Joonho and Hyunji Lee both reportedly discussed adding another Korean woman who was a student at Georgia Tech to their group after he talked with the unnamed woman about transferring colleges.

Each person is facing charges of felony murder, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of another and gang activity.

Hyun was granted a $100,000 bond and must wear an ankle monitor. He is to have no contact with the Lee family or the Soldiers of Christ and must live with his parents in Atlanta.