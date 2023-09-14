'Several' arrested after body found in trunk of car in Gwinnett County

article

Several people have been arrested after a body was discovered in the trunk of a car outside a popular Korean spa in Gwinnett County late Tuesday night.

The Gwinnett County Police Department has not released the names of those arrested because the next-of-kin notification has not been made. Apparently, the victim's family lives outside the United States.

There will be a press conference at 3 p.m. at police headquarters in Gwinnett County. Check back here at that time for a live stream.

Police say they received a 911 call around 10:50 p.m. Sept. 12 about suspicious activity near the Jeju Sauna on Gwinnett Place Drive in unincorporated Duluth.

When police arrived, they discovered a male's body in the trunk of a silver Jaguar sedan.

An owner of the popular spa told FOX 5’s Eric Perry surveillance video shows a man pulling up to the spa in the silver Jaguar alongside a Mercedes Tuesday morning. The owner says the video shows a man looking in the trunk before hopping inside the Mercedes, and taking off.

The owner claims the video then shows the Mercedes come back that night, and that’s when police show up.

The owner says there was a foul odor from the trunk and believes the body had been inside for some time.

The sauna posted the following statement on social media:

We would like to address a recent incident that occurred in our parking lot. We want to assure our valued customers that this incident had absolutely nothing to do with our business operations and was solely confined to the parking lot area.



The safety and well-being of our customers have always been our utmost priority. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement authorities who are currently investigating the matter. We are confident that they will bring those responsible to justice swiftly.



We understand that incidents like these can cause concern among our loyal customers, and we want to emphasize that this was an isolated incident that does not reflect the overall safety and security of our premises. We are thankful for our security officers who patrol in and around our parking lot to provide a safe environment for all.



We encourage our customers to continue enjoying the wide range of services and amenities we offer, including our rejuvenating saunas, therapeutic baths, and cultural experiences. We remain committed to maintaining the high standards of cleanliness, hospitality, and relaxation that our customers have come to expect from us.



We would like to thank our valued customers for their continued support and trust in Jeju Sauna.

The investigation remains ongoing. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.