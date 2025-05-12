Bond denied for driver charged in fatal L5P crash during police chase

The Brief A judge has denied bond for a woman accused of killing a teen in a crash in Little Five Points. Prosecutors said that Faduma Mohamed was out on bond at the time of the deadly chase on armed robbery and kidnapping charges. Mohamed's attorney argued that their client had shown up for other court appearances and asked for bond, but the judge decided against it, saying that she was a flight risk.



The woman accused of killing a teen in Little Five Points while trying to flee from a Georgia state trooper will remain behind bars.

Faduma Mohamed, 23, appeared in a DeKalb County courtroom on Monday morning as her attorney made a bid for her to be released on bond.

Ruling against her, the judge in the case said that Mohamed was a flight risk and could commit more crimes if she was released.

The backstory:

On April 14, officials with the Georgia State Patrol attempted to pull Mohamed over on Interstate 20 eastbound near Boulevard after they say they noticed her speeding and weaving through traffic.

When she failed to pull over, the trooper initiated a pursuit that exited the highway and ended with a crash in the popular Atlanta neighborhood.

According to authorities, Mohamed ran a red light, hitting 19-year-old Cooper Schoenke’s Honda. The impact pushed the car nearly a block from the point of collision, witnesses said.

Schoenke was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mohamed was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released into police custody.

Cooper Schoenke. Courtesy photo (obtained with permission)

Prosecutors played dash-cam footage from the Georgia state trooper involved in the chase, which they say shows Mohamed's SUV weaving in and out of traffic on Moreland Avenue at a high rate of speed. They say they believe she was on drugs as she ran from police.

Dig deeper:

The prosecution says that Mohamed was out on bond at the time of the chase for other felonies.

Court documents obtained by FOX 5 show that Mohamed had been charged with armed robbery and kidnapping stemming from an incident in 2019.

According to the documents, the woman reportedly met up with a victim to "get some food and hang out." While in front of the Brandon Hill Condominiums on North Decatur Road, Mohamed allegedly left the car. That's when officials say five masked men approached the vehicle and forced the driver to take them to Chase Bank and withdraw money.

Faduma Mohamed, Courtesy of DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say the same situation happened with a different a little more than a month later at the apartment complex.

Mohamed was eventually arrested and charged as part of the investigation. She was released on a bond of $75,000 on Feb. 3, 2020. That bond was later reduced to $25,000. Another $25,000 bond was issued on Jan. 12, 2021.

What they're saying:

Mohamed's attorney argued that their client had shown up for other court appearances and asked for a bond of no more than $75,000.

The other side:

Schonke's mother, Kate, was in the courtroom and told the judge that Mohamed needed to stay locked up.

FOX 5 spoke to Kate Schonke after the hearing. She said her Mother's Day was difficult after the loss.

"We spent a good bit of time sitting talking about Cooper, loaning space for him and seeing him," she said. "I have my daughter. You know, that was lovely. But it was definitely missing a huge part of my life."

She said she will be at every court hearing fighting for her child to make sure justice is served.