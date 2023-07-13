Boil water advisory lifted for Clayton County after water main breach

article

Clayton County officials have lifted a days-long temporary boil water advisory for thousands of the county's residents.

The advisory was put into place on July 11 as a precaution after a Georgia Power contractor hit a 24" water main on Morrow Road in Forest Park while drilling.

Water service was restored in about an hour, but the disruption led residents in the northern part of the county to experience low pressure or no water for a period of time.

The majority of customers affected were in Forest Park, Ellenwood, College Park, Morrow, and Lake City.

After examining test samples, authorities say they did not find any harmful bacteria, and the water was deemed safe to consume.

Officials have also notified the Georgia Environmental Protection Division about the leak.