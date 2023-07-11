Boil advisory: Water main break in Clayton County leaves 5 cities with low to no water

article

If you noticed a change in your water pressure today, you're not the only one. Customers in Forest Park, Riverdale, Ellenwood, College Park and Morrow are all feeling the effects of a water main that was hit in Clayton County.

The outage is mostly affecting people on the north end where customers have reported low pressure, to no water at all. It happened Tuesday evening when a Georgia Power contractor hit the 24-inch water main while directionally drilling.

The Clayton County Water Authority (CCWA) is on site making repairs to try and restore service as soon as possible.

A boil advisory has been issued for customers in the affected areas.

Here are the various things you should use boiled water that has cooled, or bottled water for:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Giving to pets

Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has been notified.

You can find up-to-date information on the situation on the CCWA website.