Boil water advisory issued for part of Cherokee County

Part of Cherokee County is under a boil water advisory while crews work to fix a disruption in the area's water supply.

Officials say residents of the city of Waleska around Sam Nelson Road and Reinhardt College Parkway from Sam Nelson Road to Sardis Circle are under the advisory.

According to Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services, the disruption began on Thursday night and is impacting both the residential water supply and water supplied to fire hydrants.

Fire crews will be providing additional resources in case of an emergency in the area.

Residents should use caution until the advisory is removed.

For more information, contact the city of Waleska.