Police release more details about Bogart deadly double shooting

More details are being released about a deadly shooting in Clarke County on Monday.

Casey and Tyler Parten traveled to the Stonehenge subdivision in the 300 block of Marlborough Downs Road in Bogart, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said, to purchase a dirt bike listed on Facebook Marketplace by 16-year-old Ashawn Adams. At some point during the meeting, the parties exchanged gunfire, police said, killing Adams.

Casey Parten, 21, of Flowery Branch, was rushed to an area hospital but died a few days later.

Tyler, who is 24, was not injured in the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have had interaction via Facebook Marketplace regarding the purchase of a dirt bike in the Stonehenge neighborhood to contact Lt. David Norris at (762) 400-7165 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (706) 705-4775.

The police department would also like to remind residents about their "swap spot" for online purchase transactions sets up at police headquarters located at 3035 Lexington Road. The area is monitored 24-hours a day.

