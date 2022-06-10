Body recovered of man who went missing while swimming in Chattahoochee River

article

Officials said they found the body of the 20-year-old man who went under the water and never resurfaced. The man went swimming with friends in the Chattahoochee River earlier this week.

The body of Terry Lee Terrell, 20, of Kennesaw, was found just after 11 a.m. Friday in about 13 feet of water, officials said. He was pulled from the water by the Cobb County Dive Team.

Crews search for the body of a man who was seen slipping under the water while swimming in the Chattahoochee River in Cobb County on June 6, 2022, and did not resurface. (FOX 5)

The Cobb County Fire Swift Water Rescue team was called to the river, near Akers Mill, Monday afternoon. They searched for hours, but did not find him.

The Cobb County Police Search and Recovery team picked up the operation early Tuesday morning. Divers went in the water, while others searched by boat.

Crews search for the body of a man who was seen slipping under the water while swimming in the Chattahoochee River in Cobb County on June 6, 2022, and did not resurface. (FOX 5)

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources also had their boat which is equipped with sonar on the river.

Police said Monday afternoon, a little after 4 p.m., Terrell was swimming with a group of friends.

Crews search for the body of a man who was seen slipping under the water while swimming in the Chattahoochee River in Cobb County on June 6, 2022, and did not resurface. (FOX 5)

They were attempting to make it to the diving rock, a popular spot along the river, but were hampered by the strong current. The group was pushed down the river.

Officials urge anyone who swims in the river to check the release schedule from Lake Lanier and to wear a life vest.