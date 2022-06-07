20-year-old man drowns while swimming in Chattahoochee River, police say

article

Cobb County police said divers are searching for a 20-year-old man who drowned while swimming with friends in the Chattahoochee River.

Crews went to a popular diving area near Akers Mill Road to look for the man soon after he went missing on Monday night.

Cobb County police said a group of teens and young adults were swimming in the river when one person went under and never resurfaced.

SERVICES FOR TEACHER, FAMILY KILLED IN MEMORIAL DAY BOATING CRASH

Cobb County firefighters couldn't find the man's body Monday, and dive teams returned to the area to search on Tuesday.

AT LEAST 9 WATERWAY DEATHS ON MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND, DNR REPORTS

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.