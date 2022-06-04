Savannah church to host memorial service for parents, sons killed in Memorial Day Weekend boating crash

Loved ones will gather in Savannah on Saturday afternoon to remember a family killed in a Memorial Day Weekend boating crash.

The memorial services celebrating the lives of the Leffler family are set for 2:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Temple on Waters Avenue, near Calvary Day School, where Chris Leffler was a teacher.

The sudden deaths of Chris Leffler, his wife Lori and their two sons, Nate and Zach, shocked many, including Chris Leffler's former school, King's Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta. The family's daughter, Katie, and her friend were hospitalized after the crash with minor injuries, according to a fundraiser set up by family friends.

King's Ridge Christian School held a prayer vigil on Tuesday, three days after the deadly crash on the Wilmington River.

"I was heartbroken when I heard what had happened. It’s one of those things that’s surreal," King's Ridge Head of School Edward Spurka said.

Spurka said the Lefflers had relocated to Savannah from Alpharetta in January and Nate had just finished his junior year of high school and joined them.

"I think what I learned from Chris is you live every day with the gift God gave you and with the air in your lungs and what’s in front of you and you don’t take things for granted," Spurka said.

A fifth man, 37-year-old Robert Steven Chauncey, also died. Authorities charged Mark Christopher Stegall, 45, with boating under the influence.