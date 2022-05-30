Alpharetta school plans vigil for former teacher, family killed in boat crash

article

An Alpharetta Christian school is planning a prayer service after the sudden deaths of a former history teacher, his wife and two sons.

Chris Leffler, his wife Lori and their sons Nate and Zach died from injuries in a boating crash that happened on the Wilmington River near Savannah on Saturday, according to a statement from King's Ridge Christian School Head of School Edward J. Spurka. Chris and Lori Leffler's daughter, Katie, received treatment at a hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Since the crash, a man was charged with boating under the influence.

Two people were found dead on the day of the crash, according to officials. Three more bodies were recovered on Sunday.

Spurka said the Upper School in Alpharetta would hold a prayer service at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"Our prayers go out to the Leffler family and everyone else this loss has impacted," he wrote in a statement.

Spurka said they would provide information on how to support the family and the school is planning for grief counselors to support mourners at the school.

Leffler was a teacher and fifth- and sixth-grade football coach at Calvary Day School in Savannah, according to the school's website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.