Body of 23-year-old boater recovered from Lake Lanier

Officials said the body of a 23-year-old boater was recovered Sunday afternoon from Lake Lanier.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said 23-year-old Anthony Santil of Stockbridge was recovered from 44 feet of water.

Authorities located the body just before 1 p.m., DNR spokesperson Mark McKinnon said.

Game wardens used sector scan sonar to locate the body at the mouth of Balus Creek and confirmed the body with a remote-operated vehicle.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered Santil's body.

