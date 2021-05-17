The Troup County Sheriff's Office said a body was recovered at West Point Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities are investigating but said the body was severely decomposed and the victim was unidentifiable. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct an autopsy, officials said.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of 203 Thomas Drive at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies found the body in a small cove, and recovered it with assistance from the Troup County Fire Department.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was also notified regarding the case, officials said.

