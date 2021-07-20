Body found near Stockbridge grocery store, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Henry County are investigating after finding human remains near a grocery store.
Police confirmed the investigation is underway at Hudson Bridge Road and Oakwood Manor Drive in Stockbridge.
A Kroger shopping center and other businesses are in the area.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is at the scene, officials said, and the remains are unidentified.
