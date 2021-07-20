Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
Body found near Stockbridge grocery store, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Henry County
FOX 5 Atlanta

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Henry County are investigating after finding human remains near a grocery store. 

Police confirmed the investigation is underway at Hudson Bridge Road and Oakwood Manor Drive in Stockbridge. 

A Kroger shopping center and other businesses are in the area. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is at the scene, officials said, and the remains are unidentified. 

SKYFOX 5 is en route to the scene. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

