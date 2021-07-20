Body found near Stockbridge grocery store, police say

Police in Henry County are investigating after finding human remains near a grocery store.

Police confirmed the investigation is underway at Hudson Bridge Road and Oakwood Manor Drive in Stockbridge.

A Kroger shopping center and other businesses are in the area.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is at the scene, officials said, and the remains are unidentified.

SKYFOX 5 is en route to the scene.

