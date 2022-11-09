Expand / Collapse search
Body camera video shows Atlanta police arrest man accused of ambulance joyride

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Body camera video of Atlanta police arresting man accused of stealing ambulance

Police said a man stole an ambulance from Emory Hospital and took it for a joy ride. They arrested the man and no one was injured in the incident.

ATLANTA - Edited body camera video shows the moments Atlanta Police Department officers spotted a stolen ambulance and arrested a man suspected of taking it for a joyride.

Police said officers responded at around 3:55 a.m. on Monday to Cheshire Bridge Road and Monroe Drive in response to a report of an ambulance stolen from Emory Midtown Hospital. Police found the car 10 minutes later on Piedmont Road and followed it into a Shell gas station. 

Video shows an officer approaching the ambulance in the parking lot of the gas station with a weapon drawn. 

"Back up," the officer says to someone opening the ambulance. 

Police said the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Williams got out of the ambulance and started walking away. 

"You got it? Good," the officer says on body camera video.

The video shows officers cuffing a man who is on the ground. Police direct him to a vehicle. He remains silent in the video. 

Williams faces theft by taking and several traffic charges. He went to Fulton County Jail after his arrest.

Officials said Monday that paramedics went inside Emory Hospital Midtown and left the engine to the ambulance running. Williams, a patient who had been discharged from the hospital, hopped into the vehicle and drove off.