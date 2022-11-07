Discharged patient arrested for Atlanta ambulance joyride, police say

article

A man is in custody facing charges after police say he left the hospital in Atlanta where he was being treated to take an ambulance out for a spin.

Officials say early Monday morning the paramedics went inside Emory on Peachtree and left the engine to the ambulance running.

A patient who had been discharged from the hospital hopped into the vehicle, and drove off, investigators say.

Police later found the man and arrested him. The ambulance was found near Cheshire Bridge Road.

Officials have not released any information about the suspect or what charges he may be facing.