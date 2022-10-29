Atlanta police arrest carjacking suspects after high-speed chase

Atlanta police said a chase involving carjacking suspects ended with their arrests in northwest Atlanta.

Aerial footage from an APD Aviation Unit and polite officer body cameras showed the intense events unfold.

Atlanta police said officers were pursuing a recently carjacked 2018 Toyota Corolla at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. The car fled when police tried to conduct a traffic stop, officials said.

Video from an Atlanta police aerial unit showed police tracking the car through a neighborhood. At one point the car swerves through a traffic light and appears to hit an oncoming car, causing it to skid.

The chase led through residential streets until the car crashed into a mailbox, police said. Dashcam video shows the moment the car lost control, rolling downhill.

Police chased a suspect through nearby woods. Body camera video shows an officer pursuing one suspect with a stun gun drawn. The stun gun audibly discharges as an officer shouts, "Get down."

The suspect falls into some bushes before they're arrested.

Police appear to pick up a gun off the ground, though it's unclear to whom the weapon belonged.

Two suspects were found in the driveway of a home where police said they were pretending to help at a yard sale.

All the people inside the stolen car were arrested.