Man 'actively shooting' near Atlanta Chick-fil-A when officers opened fire, police say

Atlanta police said officers shot at a man seen "actively shooting" at someone on Friday night across from a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta.

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. on M.L.K. Jr. Drive.

Two officers reportedly heard gunshots and fired at the alleged shooter. The man died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the officer-involved shooting. Atlanta police didn't explain what led up to the dead man firing gunshots.

The shooting happened north of Atlanta University Center.