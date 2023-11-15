Body cam: Johns Creek find driver asleep behind the wheel

Police body cameras caught a tense situation that officials say highlights why you should always drive alert.

The Johns Creek Police Department says officers responded to reports of a traffic hazard on Sept. 29 and found a man who fell asleep at the wheel.

Thankfully, the officers say the man had his foot on the brake when he passed out.

In the video, the officers knocked on the car's window, making a racket to wake the driver.

Officers parked their patrol vehicle in front of the car so the man couldn't drive off.

After medics checked the man and gave him the all-clear, officers charged him with a DUI and an open container.