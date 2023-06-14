Video: 3 arrested after car crash while attempting to flee Johns Creek police officer

Three people are in custody after attempting to flee officers in Johns Creek earlier this month.

According to the Johns Creek Police Department, an officer spotted a car flying down McGinnis Ferry Road at more than 90 mph around 3 a.m. on June 3. As the officer attempted to catch up, police say the driver went faster.

Making a judgement call that the speeds were too high for the roadway, police say the officer disengaged, allowing the car to get away.

Moments later, police say the car had turned onto Brookway Road and lost control, striking the wall.

Four people inside quickly got out of the vehicle and tried to get away.

Video released by police shows three occupants being taken into custody. Police say they all had masks, gloves, and dark-colored clothing to conceal their identities. Investigators also found several credit cards and a loaded gun that had a serial number issue.

Investigators say the car was stolen out of Gwinnett County.

The three individuals, whose names were not released, admitted to knowing the car was stolen and using it to break into cars.

Police say they are searching for the fourth person, who the others said owned the gun.