Board votes to raise pay of Gwinnett County public safety employees

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, left, and Gwinnett County Police Department, right article

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, left, and Gwinnett County Police Department, right (FOX 5)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga - Some Gwinnett County employees will soon see a four-percent increase in pay.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday on a "market adjustment" for the county’s first responders. Police, fire and emergency services, sheriff’s office, corrections, and E911 employees will see a total increase of eight percent this year.

The county said it is to help with the retention and recruitment of public safety employees.

"The 2021 budget the Board of Commissioners adopted in January focused on preserving continuity in county government services," said Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. "At the same time, it was necessary to take a conservative fiscal approach to budgeting because of the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This strategy opened the door for us to demonstrate our appreciation of County staff in a tangible way."

County officials said inflation and cost of living as well as the need for the county to provide such public safety services uninterrupted to the public played into the decision.

"In keeping with the Gwinnett Standard, employees have consistently stayed ahead of the curve with excellent performance on the job," said County Administrator Glenn Stephens. "This increase solidifies our commitment to showing them how much we value their contributions."

The raise will be retroactive to Oct. 2.

