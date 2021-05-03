Billie Eilish shows new look on cover of British Vogue

Billie Eilish is on the cover of British Vogue and revealing a new look that we've never seen before from her.

The 19-year-old is trading her usual baggy outfits and green hair for a corset and blonde locks.

Eilish says the transformation is about taking her power back and that showing or not showing skin shouldn't take away respect from a person.

You can read the pop star's full interview here.

