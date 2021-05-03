Billie Eilish shows new look on cover of British Vogue
Billie Eilish is on the cover of British Vogue and revealing a new look that we've never seen before from her.
The 19-year-old is trading her usual baggy outfits and green hair for a corset and blonde locks.
Eilish says the transformation is about taking her power back and that showing or not showing skin shouldn't take away respect from a person.
You can read the pop star's full interview here.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
Advertisement
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.