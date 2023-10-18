FBI throws in $25K for info on four escaped Bibb County inmates

There's a hefty reward for information on the four inmates who managed to escape from the Bibb County Jail in Macon. FBI Georgia is sweetening the pot with an additional $25,000.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the inmates fled from the detention center through a damaged day room window and a cut fence around 3 a.m. Monday. They may have left in a blue Dodge Challenger.

The inmates are:

52-year-old Joey Fournier. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall, 140 pounds. He is being held for murder. The FBI is offering $5,000. The U.S. Marshal is offering $5,000. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is also offering $5,000. Crime Stoppers is offering $2,000.

24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson. 5-feet-9-inches tall, 145 pounds, dreads. Aggravated assault. The FBI is offering $5,000. The U.S. Marshal is offering $5,000. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is also offering $5,000. Crime Stoppers is offering $2,000.

27-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell. 5-feet-9-inches tall, 189 pounds. He is being held for the U.S. Marshals. The FBI is offering $10,000. The U.S. Marshal is offering $5,000. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is also offering $5,000. Crime Stoppers is offering $2,000.

29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes. 5-feet-7-inches tall, 160 pounds. He is being detained for possession of a firearm and drug trafficking. The FBI is offering $5,000. The U.S. Marshal is offering $5,000. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is also offering $5,000. Crime Stoppers is offering $2,000.

Officials say information that leads to all four inmates' arrest, like their possible location, is worth a grand total of $73,000.

Tipsters can call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the USMS at 1-877-WANTED2, or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. Tips may also be submitted online, or through the USMS Tips App.