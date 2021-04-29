Deputies searching for persons of interest in Bibb County Circle K shooting

article

Deputies are searching for two persons of interest wanted for questioning in regards to a deadly shooting at a Bibb County convenience store early Thursday morning.

Deputies tell FOX 5 that they responded to a Circle K on the 6200 block of Zebulon Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday after reports of a person shot.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 23-year-old Brandon Washington lying on the ground near his vehicle.

Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have shared two photos of persons of interest who they believe have information about the shooting. According to deputies, the two men were last seen driving a 1995 white Dodge Ram work van.

If you have any information about the identity of either man or about the shooting, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

