Beauty Mart eviction leaves mess in Jonesboro parking lot

Clayton County Jail inmates were enlisted to help clean up after a Jonesboro beauty supply store was evicted.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the parking lot of the Beauty Mart located in the Tara Crossing shopping center off Upper Riverdale Road. The store’s product was dumped in the parking lot.

"As a result of the eviction, the word spread through social media that the products of the business had been placed outside of the location which caused a large crowd," a statement from the Clayton County Police Department reads in part.

SEE ALSO: Buckhead lounge, where ex-Douglas County judge was arrested, evicted

Image 1 of 18 ▼ A mess was left behind in the Tara Crossing shopping center parking lot off Upper Riverdale Road after a beauty store was evicted on Aug. 7, 2024. A mess was left behind in the Tara Crossing shopping center parking lot off Upper Riverdale Road after a beauty store was evicted on Aug. 7, 2024. (FOX 5)

Both the police department and sheriff's office are assisting in removing the merchandise from the location. Jail inmates were seen helping to load some of those products onto a trailer.

FOX 5 has crews at the scene gathering more details.