Buckhead lounge, where ex-Douglas County judge was arrested, evicted

Boxes of alcohol littered a Buckhead parking lot on Wednesday after a dispute between a landlord and tenant.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around noon to the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge located in the 3100 block of Peachtree Road. Police did not elaborate on the exact nature of the dispute, but SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and found boxes of alcohol and furniture in the parking lot.

People were seen rummaging through the boxes, which were full of liquor and alcohol bottles.

The owner of the lounge says the landlord is kicking them out even though they paid the rest. The owner told FOX 5's Christopher King they are in court attempting to stop the eviction. A woman the owner identified as the landlord would not talk to FOX 5 about the matter.

The lounge was in the news after the arrest of now-former Douglas County Judge Christina Peterson.

Arrest of ex-Douglas County judge at Buckhead nightclub

Peterson was arrested on June 20 by an Atlanta police officer working an extra job. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the officer spotted a disturbance outside the venue and attempted to escort a woman from the premises.

While assisting security in deescalating the situation, the officer was approached by another woman, later identified as Peterson, who began screaming at the security guard and the officer. Police say she then forcibly pushed the officer in the chest. Despite the officer’s attempts to assist the woman being escorted out, Peterson continued to interfere, swiping at the officer’s hands.

Police say after a second push to the chest, Peterson was placed under arrest. However, she repeatedly refused to provide her identifying information, causing delays in her processing. Subsequent investigation allowed officers to confirm her identity.

On the Fourth of July, the Atlanta Police Department released several hours of footage connected with Peterson's arrest. In the footage, Peterson is visibly emotional while sitting in the back of the squad car, telling officers, "Book me in … unbuckle me and book me in."

"It's harassment," Peterson says in the footage. "It's poli-tricks."

Peterson refuted the officer’s claims. She is facing charges of simple battery and felony obstruction. She is awaiting trial.

She was removed from the bench by the Georgia Supreme Court on June 25.

The Judicial Qualifications Commission decided in April that she was guilty of "systemic incompetence" because she ignored courthouse rules, abused courthouse personnel, made inappropriate posts on social media and, in repeated cases, failed to do her job. The decision came after four separate hearings that began in September 2023. She faced 30 counts of misconduct.

