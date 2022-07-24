Bear sighted in Alpharetta ran into woods after being 'struck by vehicle,' officials say

article

City of Alpharetta officials say a bear sighted in neighborhoods along Hwy 9 ran into the woods after it was hit by a car.

Authorities with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety reported that a bear was moving south through neighborhoods along Hwy 9 and near Winthrope Chase on Sunday.

After the initial sightings, officials reported that the bear was struck by a vehicle near The Avalon Shops and ran into the woods.

Individuals were advised to avoid any interaction with the bear and to secure pets, garbage cans, and homes.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are monitoring the bear's activity, as it has a tracking collar.

"If you see the bear, please give it a wide birth. Please also bring in pets and any trash carts, etc. that may attract the bear," authorities said.