Beagle Brigade rookie makes big find on 1st day at Atlanta airport

The newest member of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Beagle Brigade at Atlanta's airport is getting praise for making a big find on his first day on the job.

Authorities say on May 10, Flash sniffed out a stack of prohibited items hidden inside the luggage of a passenger arriving from Nigeria.

Among the items were infested beans, cow skin, herbs, soup mix, seeds, wood, fruit, meat products and yams.

Customs agents seized the items, which could carry pests or diseases, and destroyed them.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

"We are thrilled to welcome Flash to our Atlanta team," said Clay Thomas the Atlanta Area Port Director for CBP, "His successful detection on his first day underscores the critical role our canine units play in protecting American agriculture." Thomas further shared, "Flash’s keen sense of smell and dedicated training are invaluable assets in our ongoing efforts to safeguard our country."

Flash the Beagle (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Flash was a rescue pup who trained at the National Detector Dog Training Center in Newnan.