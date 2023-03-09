'Beagle Brigade' could stay in Newnan permanently

article

The so-called "Beagle Brigade" could be staying in Georgia permanently. A bill being discussed on Capitol Hill authorities the National Detector Dog Training Center in Newnan to continue its work.

The center works to train dogs, often beagles found in Georgia’s animal shelters, to sniff out illegal items trying to pass through the nation’s port of entry.

The team has helped U.S. Customs and Border Protection to sniff out illegal agricultural items at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The center also trains dogs that help safeguard the country's agriculture industry across the country.

The bill has bipartisan support with Sen. Raphael Warnock pushing for its passage.