Overnight fire at College Park apartments leaves multiple families without homes

article

An overnight fire in College Park has left a dozen families searching for new homes Saturday.

Officials tell FOX 5 the first started shortly after midnight at the Beacon Ridge Apartment Complex on the 5400 block of Old National Higway.

At least five units were damaged by either the heavy flames or water.

Six other units were unaffected by the flames, but now do not have utilities due to the fire.

"We could tell that the fire had been going on for some time based on the intensity of the fire and how much involvement there was," a spokesperson for the South Fulton Fire Department told FOX 5.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the blaze.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.