Baton Rouge police seek man for questioning in death of Georgia father found wrapped in rug

Investigators in Baton Rouge want to speak with a man in connection to the death of 42-year-old Georgia father of five, Nathan Millard, but say he is not considered a "person of interest" in his death.

Derrick Perkins, 45, was last seen driving a 2003 Toyota Camry, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department on Friday.

Police say they want to speak with Perkins in connection to the death of Millard, a Covington resident.

(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Millard’s body was found Monday behind a shuttered Baton Rouge funeral home wrapped in a rug and plastic.

"No evidence of internal or external trauma noted. The final autopsy results pending further studies including toxicology testing," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy J. Paul, Jr. read from a report on Tuesday.

Investigators did not reveal what they believe the final autopsy results would render, but say, at this point, there are no indications of foul play.

Whoever rolled Millard's body into the rug may face charges for concealing a body and not notifying authorities, police say.

Police say Perkins is also wanted for probation violation, criminal damage to property, three counts of access device fraud, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Timeline emerging in Nathan Millard’s disappearance

Investigators have been able to piece together bits and pieces of Nathan Millard’s evening in Baton Rouge on Feb. 22 from surveillance videos and witnesses.

Investigators say Millard left Happy’s Irish Pub located along 3rd Street near Convention Street in the downtown district around 10:30 p.m. that night after being cut off by the bartender. The pub is located just 500 feet away from where he was staying in the downtown district.

He then walked throughout the area, eventually finding his way to the other side of Interstate 110 about an hour later and less than a mile away.

Police say Millard encountered a security guard at the Greyhound Bus Station along Florida Street. Investigators say the guard believed Millard looked out of place and offered to help him. The guard would ask if he needed a cab, Uber, or another ride service. Millard would decline and continue on his way.

Investigators say at no point during the evening did Millard appear to be in any sort of distress and was at the locations under his own power.

Video obtained by WBRZ shows Millard, shortly after his interaction with the security guard, walking back to I-110 along Florida street just blocks from the bus station. He was not alone.

Millard, seen wearing a black shirt, was walking next to another person wearing a light-colored shirt. That person appears to be stumbling a bit while Millard appears to be walking fine.

Millard would last be seen around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 23, but police would not say where. Investigators want the person who was with him to come forward and confirm that location with them. Investigators would not say if they believe Perkins is that person.

Millard would be reported missing the next day when he missed a morning appointment. A check of his hotel room found all his belongings. His cell phone would be found blocks away. A friend of Millard says his credit card was used at least twice. His American Express card was found, but not his ID.

His body would be found 11 days later less than two miles north of the Greyhound station.

A friend says Millard was in Baton Rouge on business. He had a meeting on Feb. 22 and went to an LSU game.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Baton Rouge Police Department or Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).