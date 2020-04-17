Barrow County teachers donating masks to healthcare workers, first responders

Barrow County teachers are going above and beyond to help local healthcare workers and first responders by providing them with masks.

It's all thanks to the Open Source Medical Supply or OSMS-Barrow project, which is a team of Barrow County School System teachers and local makers offering support during the coronavirus pandemic.

The teachers are helping make reusable face masks and shields via 3D printing. This week, the Winder Police Department received 150 reusable protective equipment courtesy of OSMS-Barrow.

OSMS-Barrow is also working on donating 3D printed face shields to the North Georgia Health System.

The hard workers behind the effort are in need of donations to offset the costs for the materials. If you'd like to donate, click here.

Healthcare science educators at Winder-Barrow and Apalachee High School are also supporting local first responders. Since the students aren't returning to the classrooms, the teachers have gathered any consumable personal protective equipment supplies from their classrooms and donated them to Barrow County Emergency Services.

The teachers also donated masks from their classrooms to school nutrition workers who are preparing meals for students in need each week.

