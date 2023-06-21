A small town about an hour south of Atlanta has been rocked by its first homicide in more than two years.

Police in Barnesville, Georgia say someone shot and killed a woman and left two other people hurt in a church's parking lot.

Crime scene technicians gathered evidence in the parking lot overnight.

According to investigators, the three people were sitting in a parked car around 6 p.m. Tuesday when the gunman pulled up and started firing.

"We don't actually know at this time. Our assumption is that they ran out of gas and someone was putting gas in the car," Barnesville Police Chief Belinda Penamon said.

One woman died from her wounds. Medics rushed another woman and a man to a local hospital. Officials have not given an update on the surviving victims' conditions.

Police say the three people aren't from Lamar County, and they haven't determined a motive for the shooting.

At this time, investigators haven't shared any details about a possible suspect or vehicle involved in the drive-by crime.

They're hoping the survivors of the violence can help with their investigation.

Penamon says the last known homicide in Barnesville was two years ago.

"This is not something that happens here all the time. We're trying to put things together and make it make sense right now," she said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working with local officials on the case.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the GBI.