Police search for missing 73-year-old Floyd County woman

Police in Floyd County are searching for a missing 73-year-old woman.

Barbara Covington left her home in the Chulio community around 1 a.m. Wednesday and has been heard from since, the Floyd County Police Department said.

Covington might be driving a 2006 Acura MDX with Georgia tag XPN468.

Barbara Covington in front of her white 2006 Acura MDX with Georgia tag XPN468. (Floyd County Police Department)

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

