Police search for missing 73-year-old Floyd County woman
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Floyd County are searching for a missing 73-year-old woman.
Barbara Covington left her home in the Chulio community around 1 a.m. Wednesday and has been heard from since, the Floyd County Police Department said.
Covington might be driving a 2006 Acura MDX with Georgia tag XPN468.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.
