Barack Obama releases first volume of presidential memoir

Former President Barack Obama's first presidential memoir "A Promised Land" is in book stores Tuesday.

The book is the first of two volumes of the president's memoirs.

In it, Obama discusses his early years in the White House, his efforts to create the Affordable Care Act, and dealing with a global financial crisis.

The former president also addresses the disappointments and challenges he still experiences, and what he thinks must be done to "heal our division."