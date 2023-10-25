Banks County educator arrested for attempting to 'entice' student

article

An educator is behind bars after an investigation into an "inappropriate relationship" he had with a student was prompted by the Banks County School System.

Jon Harvey Congdon, 54, was taken into custody of the Banks County Sheriff's Office Tuesday. He was charged with criminal attempt to entice a minor for indecent purposes.

The investigation revealed this was an isolated incident involving one minor, but the sheriff's office says it's open to investigate any potential additional incidents.

If you were, or someone you know was, a previous victim, reach out to the Banks County Sheriff's Office, or contact an investigator at 706-677-2248 ext. 4015.