Banks County deputy injured in shootout with possible kidnapping suspect

A Banks County deputy has been hospitalized after a shootout with a kidnapping suspect at a local motel Tuesday morning.

Officials say Tuesday deputies on patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel in Banks Crossing. According to investigators, deputies are believed to have identified someone connected to the vehicle as a person of interest in an out-of-state kidnapping.

During the encounter, officials say the unidentified man abruptly pulled out a firearm and shot his female victim.

Deputies responded with gunfire, ending with a deputy and the suspect both shot.

Medics rushed the deputy, suspect, and victim were all transported to local hospitals. The deputy is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the two others involved is unknown at this time.

The identity of the injured deputy has not been released by officials.

The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

