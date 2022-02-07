Officer shot in SW Atlanta, police say

article

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed an officer was shot on Monday in southwest Atlanta.

Details are limited and police said investigators are still gathering information.

Initial reports indicate the shooting occurred in the area of Old Hapeville Road.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw several Atlanta Police Department squad cars.

An area of an apartment complex parking lots was taped off while police investigate.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn about the extent of the officer's injuries.

Police investigate near a SW Atlanta apartment complex after a report of an officer shot. Police K9s and SWAT officers were at the scene. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police K9s and officers in body armor were at the scene.

