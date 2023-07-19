Bank robber makes escape on bicycle in Stockbridge, wanted by police

article

A thief who escaped on a black bicycle after a bank robbery is wanted by police in Stockbridge.

The Stockbridge Police Department says the bank robber entered a Wells Fargo Bank on North Henry Boulevard shortly before 5 p.m. July 17 and claimed to have an explosive device.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the thief hopped on a bike and pedaled away, heading towards Davidson Parkway.

Anyone with information about this case should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or text "CSA" and your tip to CSA + tip CRIMES (274637). Tips are anonymous, and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.