Ball Ground man sentenced to 65 years in prison for allegedly shooting wife 7 times in violent 2018 attack

Prosecutors in Cherokee County said a Ball Ground resident pleaded guilty to charges related to a violent attack of his estranged wife, which forced her to undergo more than 15 surgeries and spinal rehabilitation.

Prosecutors said 57-year-old Ronald Richard Goss admitted that he attempted to kill his now ex-wife, Tina Davis, on February 12, 2018, in her Ball Ground home.

He was sentenced to serve 65 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder, home invasion, attempted arson, nine counts of family violence aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Prosecutors said Goss and Davis were separated when he went to her home on Feb. 11 trying to save their marriage. Davis explained she wanted to proceed with a divorce.

Goss left but returned to the home early the next morning, prosecutors said, and waited for her to wake up at around 5 a.m.

Prosecutors said he cut off power to her house, entered her garage and broke into her home by firing gunshots at the door. Cherokee County Sheriff's Office investigators learned that, at some point, Goss covered Davis' car with gasoline.

Davis was allegedly in the master bathroom with Goss began talking to her. Prosecutors said Goss told Davis "if he could not have her, no one could."

He shot at Davis and seven rounds from a 40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun struck her: in the chest, left forearm, left thumb, left shoulder, right hip, and head, causing internal injuries as well as a spinal injury that left her with no feeling from the waist down.

Tina Davis woke up unable to move her legs. Doctors told her that she may never walk again (Provided by Office of the District Attorney for the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit / FOX 5 Atlanta)

A bullet apparently ricocheted and struck Goss in the face. Goss took photos of the scene, prosecutors said, and himself before calling 911.

He calmly told the dispatcher he shot his wife and himself.

57-year-old Ronald Richard Goss (Provided by Office of the District Attorney for the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit)

Four years later, prosecutors said Davis can now walk with the assistance of crutches.

The woman who used to enjoy fitness and running said she isn't as independent as she once was.

"But what hurts most are the things he took from my future. I would have been a go-to babysitter for my grandkids. I would have been the fun Nana. These should be the best years of my life. I should be checking off my bucket list. But thanks to him, I spend my days in therapy just to regain a portion of what he took. I may not have died that day, but he took my life just as if I had. A weaker person physically, mentally, spiritually would not have survived," said Davis during a sentencing hearing. "There will be no parole for me. Please make him live with the consequences of his decisions for the rest of his life."

A recent photo of Tina Davis with her two sons. (Provided by Office of the District Attorney for the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit)

Superior Court Judge David Cannon, Jr. sentenced Goss to 65 years to be served in the state penal system.

"This defendant’s actions on February 12, 2018, were the result of a planned vicious attack in which he did everything in his power to kill Tina Davis. It is only by the grace of God that she is still here with us," said District Attorney Wallace, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the State. "While his plan to kill Tina was unsuccessful, in less than five minutes, Mr. Goss ended Tina’s life as she once had known it. In the four years since Tina was ambushed in her home, she has endured a tremendous amount of physical and mental suffering, and I am in complete awe of Tina’s strength and determination to regain what this defendant took from her. Hopefully, the resolution in this case will provide her and her family comfort and closure."

